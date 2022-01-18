Oman enlists bp to boost its renewable portfolio

bp has signed an agreement with the Government of Oman to advance renewable energy and green hydrogen production in the country.

Data concerning Oman’s renewable energy infrastructure and efficiency will be collected by bp and the sultanate is reportedly aiming for new projects to be operational by 2030.

By 2040, Oman is aiming to have renewable energy consumption in the country up by 39%.

Chief Executive at bp, Bernard Looney, said: “These projects will build on our gas business and bring wind, solar and green hydrogen together in a distinctive and integrated way supporting Oman’s low carbon energy goals.”