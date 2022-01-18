Will the smart meters become ‘obsolete’ by 2033?

Smart meters will reportedly become ‘dumb’ as they cannot handle 4G or 5G communication technology.

According to a report by This Is Money, customers will have to pay a whopping £2 billion for smart meters that will not work beyond 2033.

The report claims that more than £11 billion have already been spent on smart meter technology.

Smart meters which currently rely on 2G or 3G technology to operate would need to be replaced according to This Is Money.

In December 2021, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports and Mobile Network Operators announced long-term plans for terminating 2G and 3G networks by the end of 2033.

However, industry sources note that not all smart meters will need to be replaced, only the communications hub.

A standard smart metering installation usually includes gas and electricity smart meters, an In-Home Display and a communications hub.

The communications hubs, that connect smart meters to the national smart metering network, can be exchanged independently of the meter, so the meter can remain in place.

The industry is already working on a connectivity solution to ensure the smooth transition of communications services for smart meters beyond 2033.

Meters are believed to save currently more than 500,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year – that is forecast to grow to around 45 million tonnes total between 2013 and 2034.

A BEIS spokesperson told ELN: “The replacement of traditional gas and electricity meters with smart meters is a national infrastructure upgrade that will make our energy system cheaper, cleaner and more efficient.

“Smart meter technology is designed to accommodate the evolution of communication services over time, meaning people’s original smart meters can remain connected.”