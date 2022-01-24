British Gas launches new heat pump offering

British Gas has launched a new air source heat pump offering.

The first installation is expected to take place in Devon next month with others coming in the South West, just before the nationwide rollout.

Centrica said it aims to install up to 1,000 air source heat pumps in homes this year and reach up to 20,000 per year by 2025.

Jana Siber, Managing Director at British Gas, said: “Heat pumps are an essential part of decarbonising heat and the momentum around this technology is building.

The company has committed to training 3,500 apprentices over the next decade to meet the rising demand.

Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon: “I am delighted to see that the first of many new air source heat pumps being installed by British Gas taking place here in Woolacombe, North Davon.

“With the cost of gas and energy likely to be high over the next few years, never has there been a better time to invest in reducing your energy usage and your carbon footprint at the same time.”