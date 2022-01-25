Royal Dutch Shell changes its name

Royal Dutch Shell has announced a name change to Shell.

Two months ago, the company unveiled plans to move its headquarters to the UK.

That was followed by a decision to pull out from the proposed Cambo oil field development west of Shetland.

The company said the change in its name will not affect shareholdings and existing share certificates.

Shell also said that stock exchanges in Amsterdam, London and New York have already been informed about this name change.

“Royal Dutch” was linked to the company’s brand identity since 1907.