UK floating offshore wind floats better with £60m boost

The government has today unveiled a new £31.6 million investment in 11 floating offshore wind projects.

The funding will be matched by more than £30 million from the industry to accelerate the development of new technologies in floating offshore wind.

Among the recipients of the new investment is a Swansea-based company that aims to develop a floating foundation with a small footprint.

The development of a new anchoring system designed to secure floating turbine cables to the seabed at a fraction of the weight of existing anchors has also secured £882,283 in funding.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “We are already a world leader in offshore wind and floating technology is key to unlocking the full potential of the seas around Britain.

“These innovative projects will help us expand renewable energy further and faster across the UK and help to reduce our exposure volatile global gas prices.”

A few months ago, the government unveiled it would support for the first time floating offshore projects with nearly £24 million in the latest Contracts for Difference scheme.