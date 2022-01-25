Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Water firms exiting the market to refund customers

New rules by Ofwat will see retailers return customers’ credit balances in the event of a failure

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 25 January 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Business customers could be refunded if their water supplier was to exit the market.

Under new rules, approved by Ofwat water retailers will need to return credit balances to customers at the end of their contract.

That follows a consultation launched by the water services regulation authority to change the Customer Protection Code of Practice (CPCoP).

The proposed amendments to the CPCoP aim to deliver protections for those business customers who have accrued credit against their accounts.

Last month, Ofwat unveiled measures to raise credit quality and transparency standards for water firms in a bid to protect customers against potential company financing risks.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast