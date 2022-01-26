Finance & Markets, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Could Russia-Ukraine clash bring blackouts in Europe?

Goldman Sachs analysts have warned that gas prices could stay high until 2025

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 26 January 2022
Image: Shutterstock

As tension between Russia and Ukraine escalates, experts have warned about potential blackouts that could put even more strain on power grids across Europe.

Analysts from the investment bank Goldman Sachs said the possible conflict between the two countries could drive gas prices above the record highs seen last month.

They also noted: “A one-standard-deviation colder than average February-March would lead end-winter inventories below the record lows of 2018, with electricity blackouts likely.”

Goldman Sachs said the European energy crisis “is not over yet” and predicted that gas prices are likely to stay twice as high as normal for the next three years.

Trade body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) has also warned that the UK’s energy sector is ‘vulnerable’ to Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine.

OGUK Energy Policy Manager Will Webster said: “If the Russians reduce deliveries of gas to Europe, then it has to come from somewhere else, most likely as shipments of liquefied natural gas. That will increase competition for supplies, driving up prices and consumer bills even more.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast