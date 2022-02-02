Wales launches inquiry into grid capacity issues in meeting net zero goals

The Welsh Affairs Committee has launched an inquiry into the implications of grid capacity issues for the energy sector in Wales, particularly in relation to meeting its net zero goals.

It will be considering the current constraints facing the grid and will make recommendations to the government on the measures that should be taken to ensure it can cope with added demands as the UK moves toward net zero emissions.

The Committee is inviting written evidence from interested parties covering topics including how Wales can unlock the grid and ensure it is ready for future demand, the level of investment required by the UK Government so Wales can deliver its decarbonisation goals and what can be done to incentivise investment in grid flexibility, in particular to grid technology and smart charging.

Stephen Crabb MP, Chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee said: “A grid fit for the 21st Century must be able to support a new generation of renewable energy projects as well as extensive electric vehicle charging.

“As our Committee found last year, grid capacity poses potentially serious barriers to Wales becoming a world leader in renewable energy. Our Committee has today launched this inquiry to delve deeper into what the potential roadblocks are and how they can be addressed so we remain on track to meet our net zero commitments.”

Submissions are sought until 31st March 2022.