Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Government to announce £200-per-home energy bill rebates

A new scheme will reportedly give customers the chance to underwrite loans to energy firms

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 2 February 2022
Image: Ilyas Tayfun Salci / Shutterstock

Five days before the much-awaited announcement of the new price cap, the government is expected to unveil energy bill rebates to limit the impact of soaring prices.

The ‘rebate and clawback’ scheme, said to be backed by both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, will give customers £200 loans that they will pay back to suppliers in the coming years.

The programme will also see energy suppliers get access to £6 billion in loans.

The announcement for these state-backed loans could reportedly be made in the coming days.

In recent months, the government has rejected cutting VAT on energy bills as that move would benefit people who might not need the support.

Analysts had previously predicted that the price cap could increase by 50% to nearly £2,000 a year from 1st April.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast