SSEN completes £1m power supply upgrade on Isle of Wight

A £1 million project to upgrade and replace part of the Isle of Wight’s electricity infrastructure has been completed by Scottish and Southern Networks (SSEN).

The programme of works, which included the complete refurbishment of two 132kv transformers on the Wootton Common part of the Ryde network, will boost power supplies to more than 3,400 homes and businesses living and working in the area.

The upgrades will also enable more customers to turn to low carbon technologies such as EVs and heat pumps.

The Isle of Wight is forecast to have as many as 23,554 EV charging points by the end of 2030 and reach nearly 50,000 by 2050.

In addition, heat pumps installed across the island are forecast to increase to 19,036 by 2030.

Tim Eccleston, SSEN’s Project Manager said: “The completion of this project provides a more resilient power supply for over 3,400 customers living and working locally.

“Our SSEN project team is delighted to have worked on this infrastructure upgrade; strengthening the network against adverse weather conditions and supplying an infrastructure that is fit for the future as our customers look to meet their net zero goals.

“I’d like to thank the residents and businesses owners in Wootton Common – and the wider area of Ryde – for their patience while we carried out this programme of works.”