Thumbs up for three new energy storage facilities in California

They will have the capacity to meet the energy needs of more than 100,000 homes for up to four hours

Priyanka Shrestha
Monday 14 February 2022
San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has been granted approval for the development of three new energy storage facilities by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

They will have a total capacity of 161MW and provide the state with greater capacity to meet high energy demand during the summer and at night after solar power generation is reduced.

The three facilities, expected to be completed in late 2022 or early 2023, will have the capacity to meet the energy needs of more than 100,000 homes for up to four hours.

Miguel Romero, SDG&E Vice President of Energy Innovation said said: “Investing in advanced technologies like energy storage is critical to advancing our state and region’s aggressive climate goals, including getting to net zero greenhouse gas emissions, with the added benefit of making the energy grid more resilient.

“Project by project, step by step, we are making progress toward a cleaner, safer and more reliable energy future.”

SDG&E expects to have 145MW of storage connected to the regional grid – the equivalent needed to serve around 94,000 homes for four years – by end of 2022.

