Nearly a quarter of Brits ‘have no idea about the Energy Bills Rebate scheme’

One-in-four are unaware that the ‘discount’ on energy bills has to be paid back, new survey finds

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 14 February 2022
Almost 23% of Britons are unaware of the recently announced Energy Bills Rebate scheme.

The scheme is part of the government’s response to offset the financial pressure put on customers because of soaring energy prices and the rising cost of living.

That followed Ofgem’s new price cap which will rise from the current level of £1,277 to £1,971.

A Savanta ComRes polling for Yahoo News UK reveals that one-in-four are unaware that the ‘loan’ needs to be paid back.

The figure rises to 34% for 18-34 year olds and 29% for the age group 35-54, according to the survey.

