EU invests €110m in major environment and climate projects

The European Commission has announced an investment of more than €110 million (£91m) in environment and climate projects across 11 countries.

The funding will support projects in Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia.

The projects will contribute to a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and support the European Green Deal’s objectives of making the EU climate neutral and zero pollution by 2050.

They include nature conservation measures in France, clean air project in Poland, improvement of waste management in Cyprus and climate change mitigation in Lithuania.

The investment is being made through the LIFE programme, the EU’s funding instrument for environment and climate action.

Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries said: “LIFE Programme integrated projects is one of the main tools to make the green transition a reality by delivering targeted changes on the ground. Through these projects, Member States can green their economies, bring back nature and biodiversity and improve their resilience.

“I am looking forward to seeing the benefits that this investment will bring in the 11 countries and beyond their borders.”