Latest Jobs – Bill Validation Analyst – Brownlow Utilities

The Role

Based at our modern offices in Haydock, Merseyside, this role will focus on the validation, management and reporting of our clients’ energy bills. This will initially involve understanding the validation requirements, establishing the processes and consequently supporting the development of a sophisticated IT system to provide a robust, secure and efficient post-contract service to our clients.

The role will also involve the detailed understanding, analysis and management of any discrepancies and exceptions as identified by the system or to the naked eye. Management will include monthly validation reports, reconciliations, query management and issue resolution.

The Person

You will be a confident, organised and technically competent person having a significant amount of previous experience in the energy industry, and in particular in the billing/validation arenas. It is imperative that you have a good understanding of the elements of a utility bill (gas, electricity, water) and the associated terminologies and considerations within them.

Commercially minded, you will have the ability to assess and identify any potential billing errors and the financial impact they have on the client. You will be technically sound in the use of Excel and have a natural ability to navigate an energy billing database/portal. You will need good organisational and project management skills to manage the implementation of the inhouse invoice validation system and the ongoing management of portfolios, clients and suppliers.

A people person, you will have the ability to communicate and transfer knowledge between both internal and external contacts. You will be part of a wider team that has strong set of business values and ethics based on trust, openness, honesty, empathy, teamwork and resilience.

The Company

Brownlow Utilities is an award-winning, independently owned consultancy based in the North West of England offering a range of energy and utility services to businesses in the UK. Our aim is to help businesses manage their energy better; how much they use and the price they pay whilst remaining legally compliant. This involves a portfolio of services covering the procurement and management of gas, electricity and water supplies.

With strong business ethics of trust, honesty and transparency, we are a growing, energetic and challenging business who is trailblazing the way forward in the UK energy consultancy industry. 2022 Validation Analyst

Key Responsibilities

Actively drive the development and implementation of the validation process and system

Manage the setup of new clients on the validation platform

The administration of a portfolio of clients on validation system

Liaise with various departments and clients to fill gaps in client data

Issuing of weekly, monthly and ad hoc reporting

Raising invoice queries with suppliers and seeing through to resolution

Monitor SLA’s and ensure client deadlines are met

Support Account Managers on client visits/meetings

Ensure disconnection notices are prioritised and dealt with in appropriate manner

Provide support to Carbon and Water teams where necessary

Skills Required

Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

Good organisational and project management abilities

Strong negotiation and communication skills

Ability to work independently, accurately and with attention to detail

Technically competent with a good knowledge of Microsoft packages, in particular Excel

Confidence in liaising directly with clients, suppliers and key stakeholder

Ideally worked for a utility supplier, brokerage or consultancy

Beneficial to have experience in bill validation, or having worked in a billing department

Package Available

This role is offered on a permanent contract, with a standard 3-month probation period. The role attracts a competitive salary (dependant on experience), together with an annual company bonus, pension scheme opportunities and a healthy, supportive working environment – including regular team building, professional development and social activities.

If this sounds like the role for you or you would like more information, please contact [email protected].

