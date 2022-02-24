Canada provides $4.4m boost for home energy efficiency

The Government of Canada has announced an investment of more than CAD$4.4 million (£2.6m) to support energy efficiency measures in the residential sector across the country.

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) will use the funding for energy retrofits in houses and low-rise multi-unit residential buildings to demonstrate various approaches that can be used to achieve net zero energy-ready performance in the homes.

These buildings are designed and constructed to high performance levels that could produce at least as much energy as they consume on an annual basis, with the addition of renewable power generation.

CHBA will find the most cost-effective solutions for up to 150 residential units to help find optimum approaches to net zero home retrofits.

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources said: “Upgrading our homes to be more energy efficient will get us a long way to our climate targets, help Canadians save money on energy costs and create good jobs in our communities. Our government is pleased to help homeowners across Canada cut pollution from their households.”