Masdar and W Solar Investment form joint company

Masdar and W Solar Investment have formed a joint venture company to develop clean energy projects across the world.

This new company, MW Energy, already has an initial pipeline of projects with a total capacity of 8GW.

Africa and Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan will be the focus of renewable installations.

It will also support the Etihad 7 programme, which aims to supply 100 million Africans with clean electricity by 2035.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said: “Having more than tripled the capacity of our renewable energy portfolio within three years, we are committed to extending our reach even further, by entering new markets and by partnering with other Abu Dhabi entities to become a global leader in clean energy.”