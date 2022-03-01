Nicola Sturgeon urges oil and gas companies to divest from Russia

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called for immediate divestment from Russian oil and gas.

Asked about what message she would give to oil and gas companies who have still active investments in Russia, Ms Sturgeon said: “My message is if you have interests, partnerships, investment in Russia now is the time to think about getting out of that.

“We must make sure that Putin’s regime, his network of oligarchs are as isolated as possible. I welcomed the announcement by bp, Equinor and I would call other companies with interests in Russia to follow suit.

“We must make sure that the international condemnation, not just in words but in actions against Russia is as strong as it possibly can.”