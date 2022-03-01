National Grid requests details over LNG’s inclusion in block of Russian vessels

National Grid has today said it seeks clarity on whether the government’s decision to block Russian vessels include liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Grant Shapps has written to all UK ports asking them “not to provide access to any Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels.”

National Grid operates the Isle of Grain LNG terminal.

A National Grid told ELN: “We are supportive of government action to order UK ports to block all Russian-linked ships, and are seeking to understand if this includes LNG terminals and Russian-linked cargo.

“The decision as to whether the UK accepts Russian LNG sits with BEIS and our customers – we have a legal, contractual obligation to receive our customers’ vessels into our terminal, and do not have any control over the origin of the LNG they contain.”

ELN has contacted BEIS for a response.