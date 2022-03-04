Finance & Markets, Policy

Germany suspends Russian gas pipeline

Nord Stream 2 has been cut due to the war in Ukraine

Kiran Bose
Friday 4 March 2022
Germany has suspended the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline following the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 runs through the Baltic Sea, connecting Germany to Russia and is financed by Gazprom, along with several other European energy companies.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has been subject to many sanctions across Europe, as well as the UK government announcing the company could no longer issue debt or equity earlier this week.

The German government has stated its aim to accelerate renewable energy projects to reduce its reliance on Russian gas.

Gas is currently used to heat half the homes in Germany, which has led to the nation setting a new target for renewable sources to account for 80% of its electricity needs by 2030 and all of them by 2035.

Germany is set to stop nuclear power from this year onwards, exiting coal by 2030.

