Centrica appoints Santander CEO as Non-Executive Director

Centrica has announced the appointment of Nathan Bostock as a Non-Executive Director of the firm.

Mr Bostock, who has been Chief Executive of Britain’s fifth-largest bank, Santander, will also become a member of Centrica‘s Audit and Risk Committee and Nominations Committee.

Scott Wheway, Chairman of Centrica, said: “Nathan brings a wealth of expertise in financial risk management at the highest level and significant commercial experience, particularly in large scale customer-facing businesses, that will be of great benefit to the Board.”

Last month, it was reported that Centrica, the owner of Britain’s biggest energy supplier was preparing against an assault by “activist hedge funds” which were looking to cash in on the energy crisis.