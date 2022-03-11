Cornish quake caused by drilling

Residents living outside a Cornish town near a geothermal project were left shaken by a ‘mini earthquake’ caused by drilling works on Wednesday evening.

According to Cornwall Live the incident caused a small earthquake that recorded 1.6 on the Richter scale.

In a statement, the company behind the development of the project, Eden Geothermal apologised for the disturbance caused by the incident.

The first phase of the Eden Project, which is funded by the European Union through its European Regional Development Fund and the Cornwall Council, involves drilling a single deep geothermal well to around 4.5 kilometres.

The hot water produced will be used to provide direct heat to the facilities at Eden, aiming to demonstrate potential carbon savings.

Eden Geothermal said: “We are aware that a seismic event was felt and heard in the vicinity of the Eden Geothermal site shortly after 9.20pm this evening.

“An investigation and analysis of seismic monitoring data have confirmed that the event was linked to testing operations at Eden Geothermal.

“No damage has been reported, and the event was within regulatory limits, but in order to minimise the likelihood of further disturbance, we have halted operations while additional mitigation controls are put in place.”

