Canada invests $27.2m in Westinghouse’s small modular reactor technology

The Government of Canada has announced an investment of CAD$27.2 million (£16.4m) to support Westinghouse Electric Canada’s next-generation small modular reactor (SMR) technology.

The funding will enable the company to successfully license its eVinci micro reactor, part of a CAD$57 million (£34m) project which has the potential to provide a more accessible and transportable source of low carbon energy, in Canada.

Westinghouse’s reactor, designed to provide up to 5MW equivalent of combined heat and power, is said to be easily transportable, has a 40-year design life and can be installed on site in less than 30 days.

The government believes SMRs have the potential to provide strong economic benefits to the Canadian economy and support the country’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Eddie Saab, President, Westinghouse Electric Canada said: “Westinghouse is proud to be advancing Canada’s net zero 2050 goals with our eVinci micro-reactor technology. Our innovative battery technology will bring safe, carbon-free and transportable energy to industries and communities all across Canada.

“With Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s investment, we will be supporting Canada’s SMR Action Plan while creating permanent jobs and leveraging Canada’s world-class supply chain and academic institutions.”

SMRs are being designed for a range of applications, with the potential to replace conventional coal and fossil fuel power generation and help remote sites move off diesel.

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources added: “Canada must rapidly develop and deploy low carbon energy technologies in order to meet our environmental and economic objectives. Small modular reactors provide an opportunity to generate non-emitting energy for communities while attracting investments in Canadian businesses and creating jobs for Canadian workers.”