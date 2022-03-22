EY announces new Energy team leader

EY has announced Lee Downham as its new Market Segment Leader for Energy.

Mr Downham’s new role will see him take the reigns of a 1,500-strong team in EY’s service lines that helps its clients adapt to the energy transition.

He previously held the role of Strategy leader for EY’s Global Mining & Metals sector, commenting: “Power and utilities, renewables, oil and gas and mining and metals companies face a common challenge – how to navigate short-term commercial pressures with the need to position their businesses for a future that is rapidly changing.

“EY’s energy team will play a strategic role in working with and supporting these businesses as they grapple with this disruption and progress their transition to a low carbon, more sustainable future. I am extremely proud and excited to be leading the team at this critical moment in the UK’s energy transition.”