EY announces new Energy team leader

Lee Downham will now lead the company’s team

Pathway to COP26 report

Kiran Bose
Tuesday 22 March 2022
EY has announced Lee Downham as its new Market Segment Leader for Energy.

Mr Downham’s new role will see him take the reigns of a 1,500-strong team in EY’s service lines that helps its clients adapt to the energy transition.

He previously held the role of Strategy leader for EY’s Global Mining & Metals sector, commenting: “Power and utilities, renewables, oil and gas and mining and metals companies face a common challenge – how to navigate short-term commercial pressures with the need to position their businesses for a future that is rapidly changing.

“EY’s energy team will play a strategic role in working with and supporting these businesses as they grapple with this disruption and progress their transition to a low carbon, more sustainable future. I am extremely proud and excited to be leading the team at this critical moment in the UK’s energy transition.”

