Ofgem launches investigation into activities of National Grid’s substation

An Ofgem investigation has been launched today to determine whether National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) breached rules regarding the maintenance of the Harker electrical substation in Cumbria.

The energy regulator stressed that the opening of this investigation does not imply that it had already made any findings of possible breaches.

A National Grid spokesperson told ELN: “NGET note Ofgem’s investigation into Harker substation in Cumbria.

“We believe that we have managed this substation in accordance with our statutory obligations and licence conditions and will fully cooperate with the investigation in an open and transparent manner.”

NGET owns the electricity transmission network in England and Wales, including the Harker substation.