Solar panels to be installed in Welsh schools, care home and crematorium

Three schools, a care home and a crematorium in Newport are among the first to have solar panels installed as part of the Welsh Government’s support to drive community-owned renewable energy projects in Wales.

They will be installed by solar co-operative Engi, which has been awarded nearly £2.35 million in funding for the projects, which will produce 2MW of green electricity.

The overall project is expected to save around 3,700 tonnes of carbon and enable “significant” savings on energy bills.

Engi, which will own and manage the solar panels, has already connected solar panels producing 4.3MW of energy to almost 90 buildings in Wales.

The projects support the Welsh Government’s commitment to expand renewable energy generation by public bodies and community groups by more than 100MW by 2026.

Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters MS said: “Our vision is clear, we want Wales to generate renewable energy to at least fully meet our energy needs and use surplus generation to tackle the nature and climate emergencies.

“Projects like this show that ambition can become a reality.

“Net Zero Wales reaffirmed our commitment for a significant transformation of energy generation moving away from fossil fuels to sustainable renewable generation.

“Community owned energy builds local energy resilience through cleaner, greener means – vital in our efforts to reach a Net Zero Wales by 2050, and help schools, hospitals and communities protect themselves against rising living costs.”