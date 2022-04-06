Kent and CGG join for carbon capture and hydrogen projects

Oil and gas company Kent and technology business CGG have joined forces to develop carbon capture and hydrogen technologies.

The companies are hopeful the new partnership will bring new technologies to market to accelerate the clean energy transition and boost businesses’ net zero goals.

Kent was involved in what it claims is the world’s largest operational carbon capture project in Canada and worked on the HyNet project in the UK.

Both companies will look at hydrogen production and supply for sectors, with investigations already ongoing for potential storage sites.

Chief Energy Transition Officer at Kent, John Kent, said: “Working together is critical if we are going to decarbonise the sector fully – no one company or organisation can do it alone. So we at Kent are actively looking for partnerships such as these that facilitate information sharing and a faster transition to net zero.”

CGG’s Peter Whiting added: “Our partnership with Kent will provide clients in energy and industrial sectors with the end-to-end solutions they need to achieve their energy transition goals with carbon and hydrogen storage projects.”