Wales to provide £227m to support rural economy towards greener future

The Welsh Government is providing £227 million over the next three years to support the rural economy towards a greener and more sustainable future.

The funding will be available to farmers, foresters, land managers and associated rural sectors across six themes: farm scale land management, on-farm environmental improvements, on-farm efficiency and diversification, landscape scale land management, woodland and forestry and food and farming supply chains.

Schemes worth a total value of £100 million are either open now or will be launched in the coming weeks to support these themes.

The funding is designed to support the pace and scale of change needed as part of country’s 10 years of action on climate change to enable a “just transition” towards a “stronger, greener and fairer” Wales.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said: “Our rural economy plays a crucial role in the way we live our lives. It provides us with the quality food we eat, the natural resources we enjoy and supports communities and livelihoods across Wales.

“We know it continues to face many challenges, not least climate change which threatens our land, impacts water and air quality and puts further pressures on biodiversity.

“We want to support sustainable food production by Welsh farmers, and we want our rural communities to have a green and sustainable future. This package is designed to support these aims. A strong rural economy can only be beneficial for our rural communities.”