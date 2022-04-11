Yorkshire Water appoints Nicola Shaw as new chief executive

Nicola Shaw has been appointed as the chief executive of Yorkshire Water

Ms Shaw, most recently the UK Executive Director for National Grid, will replace Liz Barber who is retiring after nearly 12 years with the company.

Ms Barber worked as the Chief Financial Officer of the water company for nine years and as the CEO for nearly three years and is leaving Yorkshire Water on 6th May 2022.

Yorkshire Water Chair Vanda Murray said: “We are delighted to be able to appoint Nicola Shaw as CEO. She brings extensive experience in regulated infrastructure businesses with a high public profile and has an excellent track record in driving efficient delivery whilst also improving customer service and staff engagement. She recognises the importance of environmental performance and the criticality of climate resilience and adaptation.”

Ms Shaw was previously the CEO of High Speed 1 and a Director of First Group and is currently a Non-Executive Director of International Airlines Group.

She added: “I am delighted to be joining Yorkshire Water and the great people who work there delivering water and wastewater services to the county day in and day out. I recognise the importance of the service Yorkshire Water provides to the communities we serve and look forward to delivering for them and becoming part of the community in Yorkshire.”