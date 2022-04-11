Money Saving Expert predicts civil unrest due to energy crisis

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned that civil unrest over the energy bill crisis is not far away.

The new price cap put more strain on customers who will see an increase of £693 on their annual energy bills.

Prepayment customers face an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

Energy prices that continue to rise forced almost 30 energy suppliers to exit the market in the last 12 months.

Concerns are mounting that the cost of these failures will be passed on to customers.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Lewis said: “We need to keep people fed. We need to keep them warm.

“If we get this wrong right now, then we get to the point where we start to risk civil unrest. When breadwinners cannot provide, anger brews and civil unrest brews – and I do not think we are very far off.

“I get all these messages from people tearing their hair out. They don’t know how to make things add up.”

He also said his money-saving website has introduced a new feature that provides tips on staying warm without heating.

“I feel slightly sick about doing it – we are talking about hot water in sleeping bags territory” Mr Lewis said.

A few days ago, Martin Lewis admitted that the current energy crisis was the worst financial crash he had ever experienced.

He also said he was “virtually out of tools” to help people.