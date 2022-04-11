Octopus offers free electric blankets for customers struggling with their bills

Octopus Energy has given away 5,000 electric blankets to some of its vulnerable customers amid soaring energy bills.
Electric blankets can provide a cheaper alternative to central heating.
The move is believed to keep customers’ energy bills as low as possible.
Leeanne Denton, an Octopus customer tweeted: “Just received my heated blanket from Octopus Energy, perfect timing on such a cold day.”
With the new price cap already in force, billpayers have been hit hard by the rising cost of living.
A study by Resolution Foundation found that more than five million English households could be pushed into fuel stress after the latest increase in energy bills.
Just received my heated blanket from @OctopusEnergy, perfect timing on such a cold day! Thank you so much.. yet another example of the excellent customer service they offer 🙂 pic.twitter.com/qoT07QsbSM
— Leeanne Denton (@LeeanneDenton) April 2, 2022