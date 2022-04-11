Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Octopus offers free electric blankets for customers struggling with their bills

The move aims to support customers in financial hardship

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 11 April 2022
Image: @LeeanneDenton /Twitter mundissima/ Shutterstock.com

Octopus Energy has given away 5,000 electric blankets to some of its vulnerable customers amid soaring energy bills.

Electric blankets can provide a cheaper alternative to central heating.

The move is believed to keep customers’ energy bills as low as possible.

Leeanne Denton, an Octopus customer tweeted: “Just received my heated blanket from Octopus Energy, perfect timing on such a cold day.”

With the new price cap already in force, billpayers have been hit hard by the rising cost of living.

A study by Resolution Foundation found that more than five million English households could be pushed into fuel stress after the latest increase in energy bills.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast