Equinor announces new oil and gas discovery in the North Sea

Preliminary estimates suggest between 25m to 50m barrels of recoverable oil equivalent

Tuesday 12 April 2022
The Troll C platform in the North Sea. Image: Øyvind Hagen/Equinor

Norway’s Equinor has announced a new oil and gas discovery close to the North Sea Troll and Fram area.

Preliminary estimates suggest between 25 million to 50 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent found by licence owners Equinor (51%), Idemitsu (10%) and Longboat Energy (10%).

Temporarily called Kveikje, this is the sixth discovery in the area since the autumn of 2019 – Up to more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent were proven in the five former discoveries.

Lill H. Brusdal, Equinor’s Vice President for the Troll area said: “We are very pleased to make another discovery in this area that we regard to be commercial. As we did with the other discoveries in this area, we will consider tying this discovery to the Troll B or C platform.

“By utilising the existing infrastructure, we will be able to recover these volumes at a low cost and with low emissions.”

