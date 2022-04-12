Biodiversity and sustainability to be on kids’ GCSEs

A new GCSE subject is being considered that will focus on sustainability, environment and biodiversity.

Ministers are reviewing the possibility of a ‘Natural History’ qualification, which would see 14-16 year-olds learn about the impacts of climate change and possible ways of mitigating them.

Discussions are ongoing between exam board OCR and School Standards Minister Robin Walker on the introduction of the GCSE.

Mr Walker said: “It is vital that children are taught about environmental and sustainability issues. The department is exploring proposals for a new GCSE in natural history. The department is carefully considering these proposals and will provide further details in due course.”

Climate change and environment has become a key topic of interest for youngsters, following the influence of Greta Thunberg, who first rose to fame for our green ideas at 15 years of age.

Her impact on Generation Z has been clear, with a recent survey from GWI revealing that almost half of 12-15 year-olds feel that caring for the planet is important to them.

The idea for this GCSE has been attributed to broadcaster Mary Colwell, after her survey revealed that 80% of kids were not able to recognise a bumblebee.