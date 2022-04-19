Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Nearly 70% of Brits rearrange their energy habits to save on bills

A quarter of consumers are confused by the conflicting energy saving advice available publicly, according to a new survey

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 19 April 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Seven-in-ten Brits have changed their energy habits to offset the price cap rise.

The new price cap has put more strain on customers who are going to see an increase of £693 on their annual energy bills.

A new survey by Smart Energy GB shows almost 25% of people feel confused by the conflicting energy saving advice available publicly.

Nearly one-in-three say they don’t know enough about advice around energy usage with just a third feeling well-informed.

As a result, around 66% of consumers are trying methods that they claim have little to no impact on their energy use and one-in-four say they don’t feel in control of their household budgets amid the price rise.

Last week, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis warned that civil unrest over the energy bill crisis is not far away.

