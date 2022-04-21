England looks higher for wind power

Wind power is being held in high regard at Bristol!

Bristol-based renewable energy company Thrive Renewables has invested £4 million in what will be England’s tallest wind turbine.

The funding will support Ambition Community Energy (ACE) to build the system with work expected to start in June and commissioning expected in Spring 2023.

The 4.2MW turbine, which is owned by the Lawrence Weston community, is predicted to generate enough electricity to power close to 3,000 homes and save almost 120,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over its lifetime.

A new report from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit estimated that a pause in the expansion of onshore wind could add about £10 billion a year to bills.

Mark Pepper, Development Manager at Ambition Lawrence Weston, said: “The money generated from the wind turbine will go a long way to address the historic fuel and general poverty that Lawrence Weston continues to suffer. It will help fund and run our planned new community building.”

David Tudgey, Project Development Manager at Ambition Community Energy CIC, added: “There are homes in Lawrence Weston which suffer from poor insulation and low energy efficiency and with energy costs continuing to soar, this means even more of our residents will face fuel poverty.“