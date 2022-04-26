Majority of UK homebuyers keen to pay more for green homes

Nearly 59% of homebuyers are willing to pay more for a new home if at least 75% of a property’s energy was powered by renewable energy sources.

That’s according to a new survey by property agent Savills UK which suggests that energy criteria are high on UK homebuyer checklists.

It found that almost 71% of respondents consider EPC ratings to be important in their decision-making process.

A third of the respondents stated that they place more importance on EPC ratings than they did a year ago.

It is estimated that more than five-in-six homes in urban areas rely on mains gas supply, compared with just a third in rural areas.

According to statistics, London and the South West have the highest number of homes using ‘cleaner’ methods, including electricity and heat pumps.

A recent report estimated that a staggering 15 million homes in England and Wales could need an energy efficiency retrofit to meet the proposed target of an EPC band C rating by 2035.