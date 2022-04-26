Centrica commences construction of its first solar farm

Centrica Business Solutions has started construction work for an 18MW solar farm in Wiltshire.

The ‘Codford Solar Farm’, near Warminster in Wiltshire was acquired last year and received investment approval by Centrica in December.

It is part of the company’s plan to build a 650MW solar portfolio by 2026.

Once complete, the 72-acre solar farm will be capable of powering some 4,850 homes.

Last week, local MP Andrew Murrison visited the site to help install one of the first solar panel racks, on which the 33,000 panels will be installed.

Andrew Murrison, MP for South West Wiltshire, said: “Renewables are an important element of the drive to net zero, reducing the UK’s reliance on geopolitically challenging parts of the world, promoting self-sufficiency and advancing the economy.”

Bill Rees, Director of Centrica Energy Assets, said, “Centrica has committed to reaching net zero by 2045 and this marks a key milestone in the company’s drive to tackle the effects of climate change.”

The project is expected to be complete by the summer.