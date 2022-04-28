FinnCap acquires 50% of Energise

FinnCap Group has acquired a 50% share in Cambridge-based sustainability consultancy Energise.

The investment has been made to cater for the company’s growing desire from clients to take environmental strides and steps towards net zero.

Energise was set up by Simon and Tamsin Alsbury in 2008 to help clients save on energy and has since developed into a net zero consultancy; driving emission reductions and greener business transformations.

Last year the company was awarded the TELCA Net Zero Leaders Award and achieved B Corp status earlier this year.

FinnCap has made the 50% acquisition for £2.1 million and will now provide Energise with marketing assistance and access to its client base.

Simon and Tamsin Alsbury will continue to manage Energise, with FinnCap’s CEO Sam Smith and CFO Richard Snow joining the board to run it as a joint venture.

Sam Smith commented: “Our acquisition of a 50% interest in Energise is another key step in the product diversification strategy we set out at IPO and will give our clients access to a practice capable of assisting them with addressing their key sustainability challenges facing today’s board room table.”

Simon Alsbury added: “We are excited about the opportunity to evolve to support our customers and society in meeting the challenges of today and creating a better future for their organisations and our society at large. In FinnCap we’ve found the right partners to take our impact to the next level.”