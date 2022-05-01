Government data reveals regional inequality in fuel poverty

The latest government publication of fuel poverty data highlighter major regional disparities in fuel poor households in England.

According to BEIS statistics, the West Midlands has the highest rate of fuel poverty, an estimated 17.8%, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber, 17.5%, and the North East 14.4%.

The report suggests there were 19 local authorities with a fuel poverty rate above 18% in 2020.

Of these eight had a fuel poverty rate above 20% with five being in the West Midlands.

The lowest levels of fuel poverty were in the South East at 8.6%, South West 11.4% and London 11.5%, according to the research.

A recent report found that the energy crisis could leave 8.5 million UK households unable to heat and power their homes.