Gas day ahead at 25p/th while TTF remains high at £2.25p/th

In this episode you will learn:

A short-term respite for manufacturers on the right flexible contracts and strategy

While gas day ahead sees a collapse in prices, the truth is next winter is set to be a challenge

A similar spread is seen in UK power, with healthy exports to France which is facing significant challenges with its nuclear fleet

Prices on the power curve also indicate concerns over capacity of UK power markets for next winter

Carbon also shows a fair amount of swing, but remains a political market and toy for investors – Europe as a continent is currently using more fossil fuel and will do as alternatives to Russian gas are sourced which means more carbon price support due to this unexpected demand

Having talked about inflation coming a year ago, we see today that reality coming through and the challenge it is presenting for businesses, consumers and short-term commodity costs

Europe stockpiles Russian coal ahead of an expected winter ban, with questions raised over the ethics from a political as well as environmental perspective

Do you need help to formulate a buying strategy to mitigate the impact of commodity market volatility on your energy contracts?

Read our client case studies, to see how clients of Alfa Energy have successfully managed their contract procurement and buying decisions to yield savings in challenging circumstances.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports.

Go here for further information about strategy development, contract procurement and energy risk management.

This is a promoted article.