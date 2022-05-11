Offshore wind farms ‘leave lobsters unable to swim’

Undersea cables of offshore wind farms make lobsters bad swimmers.

That’s one of the findings of a new report written by scientists of Heriot-Watt University which suggests the electromagnetic field emitted from underwater power cables affects lobster larvae.

Published in the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering, the study notes that lobsters are three times more likely to be deformed in some way.

Dr Robert Allister, an Associate Professor at the School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society at Heriot-Watt University, said: “We have been interested for a while about the possible interaction of electromagnetic fields with marine life.

“We had previously found that, perhaps unexpectedly, electromagnetic fields attracted adult crabs – these electromagnetic fields were similar to those found around offshore wind farm cables.

“What we found in our recent report is that for lobsters this causes developmental defects in some of the larvae, which potentially reduces the number of viable larvae available to grow into adults.”

