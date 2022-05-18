Climate change: Welsh Government announces independent review of floods

The Welsh Government has announced an independent review of flooding events across Wales during the winter of 2020/21 to help the country adapt to climate change.

It will consider evidence from investigations carried out by local authorities and Natural Resources Wales as well as other relevant reports, led by Professor Elwen Evans QC, one of the UK’s leading barristers.

According to the government, since Storm Dennis wreaked havoc across the country in February 2020, Wales has experienced a rapid increase in the frequency of storms and flood events than any other time in recorded history.

In addition, heavy rainfall and storms are likely to become more frequent as a result of climate change.

Professor Evans will be tasked with establishing key findings, shared concerns, lessons learned, successes and good practice as well as identifying areas for improvements.

Climate Change Minister Julie James said: “The terrible flooding we have witnessed in Wales in recent years is a stark reminder of the challenges we face from climate change. These increasingly frequent, powerful weather events create widespread trauma, disruption and financial loss for families and businesses.

“We have put a thorough flood strategy in place and recently announced the largest ever package of investment to reduce flood risk across Wales, with more than £214m over the next three years to help protect at least 45,000 homes from flood risk.

“It is vital we learn from previous events to prepare us for the future and I am delighted Professor Evans, who brings substantial experience and authority, has agreed to lead the independent review.”