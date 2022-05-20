Swedish Government grants permit for Vattenfall’s 640MW offshore wind farm

Vattenfall has been granted a construction permit for its 640MW offshore wind farm by the Swedish Government.

The Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm, located 30km south of Trelleborg in the Baltic Sea, will consist of between 40 to 50 turbines.

It will generate enough electricity to meet the needs of more than half a million households every year or sufficient to charge one million electric vehicles (EVs) annually.

Vattenfall is planning for a possible investment decision in 2025 and commissioning the wind farm around 2028.

Helene Biström, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall said: “Wind power, together with other fossil free energy sources, is crucial in the transformation of society that is required to meet the climate challenge and enable fossil free living within one generation.

“Vattenfall’s hope is that Kriegers Flak will be connected to the Swedish national grid as quickly as possible. However, before the wind farm can be completed, all necessary permits have to be secured and an agreement with the Swedish TSO on how connection to the grid on land needs to be reached.”