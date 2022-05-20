Sainsbury’s pledges to remove Russian diesel from its petrol stations

Sainsbury’s has committed to stop selling Russian diesel from its petrol stations.

The supermarket group has confirmed the move yesterday to halt such sales from its 315 petrol stations.

Earlier this year, the government pledged to phase out imports of Russian oil in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by the end of the year.

The retail giant said it had been working hard to reduce the amount of Russian diesel it was selling since the early days of the war in Ukraine.

Sainsbury’s touted the whole process of ditching Russian diesel as “complex”.

Rhian Bartlett, Food Commercial Director at Sainsbury’s, said: “We stand united with the people of Ukraine and have taken a range of steps to show our support – from helping to fund the humanitarian effort on the ground, to removing products from our stores which are 100% sourced from Russia.”