Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Aussies emit four times more CO2 from coal power than the average person globally

Australia has the highest level of emissions from coal per person than any other developed country in 2021, according to a new report

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 20 May 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The carbon footprint of every Australian is four times bigger than that of the average person globally.

That’s according to new analysis by energy think tank Ember which estimates that Australia’s emissions from coal amount to 4.04 tonnes of carbon dioxide for each person.

It said the average person worldwide emits just 1.1 tonnes of carbon dioxide from coal-fired electricity generation.

The authors of the report used electricity generation data from Ember’s Global Electricity Review and population statistics from the UN.

Ember’s analysts suggest Australians emit double the average person in the US and Japan.

They estimated that in the period 2015 to 2020 the average Australian emitted around 5.3 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, driven by the amount of coal burned to generate the country’s electricity.

A few days ago, an Ember report suggested wind and solar generated nearly 10% of global electricity last year.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast