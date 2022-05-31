African Development Bank launches circular economy trust fund

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has launched a new trust fund dedicated to supporting a circular economy.

As a trust fund, it will channel finance and de-risk innovative circular economy business models beyond waste management, supporting the African Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA) in integrating the circular economy into African green growth strategies.

A circular economy involves reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products for as long as possible.

The fund, which will operate over five years, will focus on three strategic areas: institutional capacity building to strengthen the regulatory environment for circular economy innovations and practices; providing support to the private sector through a business development programme; and providing technical assistance to the ACEA.

Kevin Kariuki, Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate Change and Green Growth at the African Development Bank said: “Circular economy principles align with the African Development Bank’s agenda to transition Africa towards green growth. It is indeed in line with the theme of this year’s Annual meetings – achieving climate resilience and a just energy transition for Africa.

“The African Circular Economy Facility will increase the Bank’s portfolio of operations that align with the circular economy. This includes renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture and green manufacturing sectors. This will create new value-chains that generate new green jobs for the African youth.”