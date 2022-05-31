New 16.8MW onshore wind farm connected to Polish grid

A new onshore wind farm with a total capacity of 16.8MW has successfully been connected to the Polish grid.

Developer RWE has fully commenced operation of the Rozdrazew onshore wind farm, which consists of seven turbines that can generate enough green electricity to power more than 27,000 households.

The project is the energy company’s 16th wind farm in Poland, bringing the total installed capacity to 410MW in the country.

It is also developing another 7MW wind farm in west Poland, with two turbines expected to produce enough electricity to meet the needs of 8,800 Polish households.

Katja Wünschel, CEO Onshore Wind und Solar Europe & Australien, RWE Renewables said: “Poland is one of our promising markets in Europe, where we want to realise further onshore and offshore projects. With our latest wind farm, Rozdrażew in the Greater Poland region, we are already successfully bringing our 16th Polish onshore project online.

“Our pace of expansion is high: the team has started construction of the Wierzchlas wind farm. In addition, we plan to commission more wind farms and solar parks this year. This continuous expansion of our portfolio underlines the strategic importance Poland has for us.”