Renewables provided nearly 97% of new US capacity in first quarter

Renewable energy sources provided 97.4% of the new US electrical generating capacity and 24.4% of actual generation during the first three months of 2022.

A review by the SUN DAY Campaign of data recently released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) suggests in March alone, wind and solar accounted for 100% of the new capacity that was brought online during the month.

Utility-scale solar and wind projects added capacity of 1.6GW and 4.1GW respectively, while hydropower provided an additional 5MW in the first quarter of the year.

The report also suggests renewables now provide more than a quarter of the total US available installed generating capacity.

It notes the renewable energy share in existing capacity is larger than that of coal, an estimated 18.2% and more than three times that of nuclear power.