Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

More than 40 asset managers circle 2050 net zero target

These companies manage assets worth $16tn

Pathway to COP26 report

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Tuesday 7 June 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAM) has released a 2050 net zero target for its members.

This has led to 43 asset managers, representing a total of $16 trillion (£12.7tn), committing to new targets – to halve emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by the half-century or sooner.

The initiative has stated that some members including AXA and Wellington Management had already set targets last year and have made them more ambitious following the new announcement.

AXA is now committing to 56% of its portfolio being net zero by 2050, instead of 15% and Wellington has increased this target from 10.6% to 32.4%.

In total NZAM now has 273 members that represent $61.3 trillion (£48.7tn) in assets under management.

On the new targets set, AXA’s Executive Chairman Marco Morelli, said: “Since our first submission in October, we have further intensified our efforts across the whole business to develop an approach which is robust and can be implemented in an effective manner by investment teams, meaning our revised figure now stands at 65% of total assets managed in line with net zero by 2050.”

Wellington’s Vice Chair Wendy Cromwell added: “We look forward to continuing to work with asset owners on their decarbonisation goals, engaging with companies to assess preparedness for a low carbon transition and serving on net zero-related advisory boards and working groups to help enhance tools and methodologies.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast