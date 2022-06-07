Winter energy bills: Scotland to support 400,000 low income households

The Scottish Government has announced around 400,000 low income households in Scotland will receive financial support for their winter energy bills.

They will get a guaranteed annual winter heating benefit of £50, which will be paid for the first time in February 2023 under the Low Income Winter Heating Assistance, which replaces the UK Government’s Cold Weather Payments.

According the Scottish Government, the UK Government’s benefit only triggers a £25 payment “when a cold spell requirement is met and temperatures fall below zero degrees Celsius for seven days in a row in a certain place”.

The Low Income Winter Heating Assistance, however, will invest an annual £20 million, which will be provided to low income households every winter to help with energy bills.

Social Security Minister Ben Macpherson said: “Our new Low Income Winter Heating Assistance benefit will provide a reliable payment every winter to around 400,000 eligible households, including pensioners and disabled people. This extra financial support from the Scottish Government will help at this time of rising energy bills and other cost of living pressures.

“Unlike the current Cold Weather Payments, Low Income Winter Heating Assistance will provide support to people irrespective of weather conditions or temperature levels where they live. t will be our 13th devolved benefit and will only be available in Scotland. It will also be an automatic payment to all those who are eligible so there is no need to apply.”