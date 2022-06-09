Southern Water appoints Lawrence Gosden as new CEO

Southern Water has appointed Lawrence Gosden as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr Gosden, who spent 12 years at Thames Water in a variety of senior executive positions playing a key role in improving its environmental performance and increasing wastewater customer service, will take on the new role from 1st July 2022.

He started his career as a graduate in Southern Water and returned to the water company as chief operating officer in 2020.

The latest news follows the announcement made earlier this year of current chief Ian McAulay’s intention to retire.

Mr Gosden said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of CEO at such a pivotal moment. Southern Water has made great strides in improving transparency and putting in place the foundations of change. We know we must continue to improve and quickly.

“Working with the committed teams across Southern Water, we are ready to deliver the next phase of the transformation our customers and the environment deserves.”